Spain and Portugal confirm they will make joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

With England confirming that they will be making a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, it has also seen Saudi Arabia step up to in an attempt to do the same. The British and Irish confirmed their bid to co-host the quadrennial tournament in nine years time with there set to be a South American bid as well. But ahead of Spain and Portugal’s pre-Euro 2020 tournament friendly, the two nations confirmed their bid to host the 2030 World Cup.