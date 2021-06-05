Spain and Portugal confirm they will make joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
Today at 4:55 PM
Ahead of their friendly, Spain and Portugal’s FAs confirmed that the duo are set to make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup with a symbolic ceremony held before the game between the two sides. The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar with the 2026 set to be held in Canada, Mexico and the US.
With England confirming that they will be making a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, it has also seen Saudi Arabia step up to in an attempt to do the same. The British and Irish confirmed their bid to co-host the quadrennial tournament in nine years time with there set to be a South American bid as well. But ahead of Spain and Portugal’s pre-Euro 2020 tournament friendly, the two nations confirmed their bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
It saw both teams wearing t-shirts, before the game, that read “Vamos 2030” and they also held a small symbolic ceremony to confirm the bid as the prime ministers from each nation signed an agreement to ratify the joint bid. The statement confirmed the bid and it will see the two countries battling the joint UK and Republic of Ireland bid as well as one from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile in order to host the 2030 World Cup.
"The governments of Spain and Portugal wish to express their desire and commitment to host the 2030 World Cup," the agreement said, reported the BBC.
The agreement between Spain and Portugal, however, has been in place since October which was confirmed by Fernando Gomes, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, and the Spanish counterpart in Luis Rubiales. It saw Rubiales admit that the other national federations should place their faith in the joint Spain and Portugal bid for an “unforgettable” World Cup.
"A message to the [other] national federations: if you give us your trust, when you come to our countries you are going to find an unforgettable experience," Rubiales said, reported the BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.