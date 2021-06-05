Reports | Tottenham call off Antonio Conte move after issues over unrealistic demands

But things have changed now as the Guardian has reported that despite Tottenham being reportedly close to a deal with Conte, things have fallen apart over the last day or so. It has seen the two parties step aside from the move with the North London side reportedly calling off the move. The Guardian has reported that it is because of the fact that Conte’s demands would have been too much. The Daily Telegraph has further reported that the Italian coach stalled over fears that Tottenham wouldn’t be able to match his ambitions.