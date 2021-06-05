Reports | Tottenham call off Antonio Conte move after issues over unrealistic demands
Today at 4:38 PM
According to the Guardian, Tottenham have called off their move to sign Antonio Conte with concerns from both sides over the move, including the club’s concern over transfer budget demands. The Italian was reportedly the North London side’s top managerial candidate but things have changed.
With Tottenham sacking Jose Mourinho months ago, many expected the club to have a managerial candidate in place to replace the Portuguese boss. But that hasn’t been the case even more than two weeks after the season ended, with the club still struggling to find the right man. However, reports that Antonio Conte could potentially replace Mourinho has been met with a lot of joy from fans and critics alike.
But things have changed now as the Guardian has reported that despite Tottenham being reportedly close to a deal with Conte, things have fallen apart over the last day or so. It has seen the two parties step aside from the move with the North London side reportedly calling off the move. The Guardian has reported that it is because of the fact that Conte’s demands would have been too much. The Daily Telegraph has further reported that the Italian coach stalled over fears that Tottenham wouldn’t be able to match his ambitions.
The report further indicated that the future of Harry Kane was also key to talks with the former Inter Milan coach needing assurances that the Englishman wouldn’t be sold to help fuel transfer demands. That plus Conte’s coaching staff and the fact that the Italian wasn’t looking to offer chances to young players, proved to be a breaking point in the end for the North London side with his demands reportedly too unrealistic for the club.
Tottenham have called off their interest in Antonio Conte. More to follow #thfc— Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 4, 2021
