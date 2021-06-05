Reports | Paris Saint-Germain trying to hijack Barcelona’s deal to sign Georginio Wijnaldum
Today at 6:48 PM
According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have swooped in and made Georginio Wijnaldum a better offer with the Parisians looking to hijack Barcelona’s move for the midfielder. The Liverpool star’s contract expires at the end of the month and will be leaving Anfield once that happens on a free-transfer.
While Georginio Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few months, the Dutch midfielder’s future was only recently confirmed. That is despite the fact that Wijnaldum had reportedly refused a contract extension which would potentially see the midfielder leave Liverpool on a free-transfer. While that was confirmed after the season was officially over, everything else has been up in the air even which side Wijnaldum would sign for.
The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but they haven’t been the only ones with interest from Italy, Germany, other Spanish sides, and even France. However, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that a three year deal is in place for Wijnaldum, the deal is all but done although ESPN has reported that there’s a complication. That being, the presence of Paris Saint-Germain with the Parisians offering the midfielder a much better wage packet.
Further reports have indicated that the Ligue 1 giants have also offered the Dutch international a better contract in order to potentially convince him. However, the entire deal reportedly lies in Georginio Wijnaldum’s hands as he also has Bayern Munich showing interest in him. But reports have indicated that Barcelona and PSG are the only ones to make contract offers although the ball is now in the 30-year-old’s camp.
Barcelona are waiting for Wijnaldum final decision in the next hours. Barça are already planning medicals in 🇳🇱 for Gini - they still hope him to sign contract until 2024 next week. #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2021
PSG offered Wijnaldum bigger salary, top contract - they’re waiting for Gini answer too ⏳
