Unfair to rule out Jordan Henderson but he has missed lot of football, asserts Gareth Southgate

"I don’t think it would be fair to rule him out of it but I think it’s clear to everyone how much football he’s missed. The timelines are getting more difficult with each training session he might miss. But I’m being very realistic about what’s possible here. It’s a decision we took to select Henderson because we have been able to take extra players and we feel he is such an important influence around the place. If we can get him close to being able to contribute on the pitch against Croatia that will be a real bonus at the moment," Southgate said, reported Goal.