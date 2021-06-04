Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020 with grade two quad tear
Today at 1:51 PM
England have confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 with a quad tear and will face a recovery period of between four to six weeks. This comes as a massive blow for the full-back who fought his way back into the squad after being dropped by Gareth Southgate.
The discourse around Gareth Southgate’s obsession with right-backs has been well documented especially after the England boss picked not one or two but four right-backs in his Euros squad. That saw many concerned with the way the England boss picked his team despite the fact that Southgate had picked his best possible 26 for the upcoming tournament.
However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold limping off against Austria, in England’s first pre-tournament friendly, it had many concerned with the injury that the full-back could have suffered. Their worst fears have now been confirmed as England revealed that the young defender will miss out on the tournament after suffering a grad two quad tear. That will force Alexander-Arnold into a four to six week recovery period with him withdrawing from the squad, although no replacement has been announced.
“Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of UEFA Euro 2020. The Liverpool player sustained a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Austria in Middlesbrough,” reads the statement on England’s website.
“A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22 year old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation.”
Gutted for you, @TrentAA.— England (@England) June 3, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery! 💪
