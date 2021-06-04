Thomas Tuchel extends Chelsea contract until 2024 after Champions League win
Today at 5:42 PM
Chelsea have confirmed that head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension with the German’s deal extended until 2024 following a successful six months with the club. Tuchel took over from Lampard earlier this year but transformed the Blues as he won a Champions League trophy.
When Chelsea appointed Thomas Tuchel in mid-January after sacking Frank Lampard, few expected the Blues to go on and have the end to the season that they did. But that is exactly what happened as Tuchel transformed the club with a few tactical tweaks which helped get the best out of the club’s massive summer outlay. Not only that, he lead them back into the top four but also helped them win only the club’s second Champions League trophy.
That came after a win over Manchester City in the final game of the club season which saw reports indicate that Tuchel would earn a contract extension as a reward for the good work. The German signed an eighteen month contract in January and Chelsea have confirmed that the former PSG boss has signed a three year contract extension. It will keep Tuchel tied to the club until 2024 and the German admitted that he’s happy to be a part of the “Chelsea family” and believes that there is more to come.
"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family. There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website.
Contract extension to June 2024 for Thomas Tuchel. 👇💙— Champions of Europe 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.