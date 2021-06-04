Reports | Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain set to battle it out for Manuel Locatelli this summer

That has been compounded by the fact that AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea and a few others are reportedly keen on a move for the Italian star. However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race with the duo looking to sign Italy’s next star. The report has indicated that Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who re-signed with the club recently, sees Locatelli as a key part of his plans for the Old Lady. PSG, on the other hand, are looking to improve their star-studded midfield by signing Locatelli.