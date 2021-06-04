Reports | Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain set to battle it out for Manuel Locatelli this summer
Today at 4:41 PM
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manuel Locatelli is on Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain’s radar with the two European giants looking to sign the 24-year-old midfielder this summer. The Italian has thrived for Sassuolo since his move from AC Milan and is on the radar of a few European clubs.
When AC Milan first signed Manuel Locatelli, few believed that the young midfielder would do well for the club which saw the Italian loaned out to Sassuolo. However, with the move being made permanent a year later, Locatelli has gone from strength to strength with the Neroverdi. It has seen the now 23-year-old become one of football’s most coveted young midfielders around.
That has been compounded by the fact that AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea and a few others are reportedly keen on a move for the Italian star. However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race with the duo looking to sign Italy’s next star. The report has indicated that Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who re-signed with the club recently, sees Locatelli as a key part of his plans for the Old Lady. PSG, on the other hand, are looking to improve their star-studded midfield by signing Locatelli.
However, with Saussolo setting a €40 million price tag on the 23-year-old’s head, any move would be costly for either side although the Italian side aren’t in a rush to sell. While reports have indicated that Locatelli would like to move onto the next challenge, any move will take place after Euro 2020 with the Saussolo man a part of Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad for the tournament.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.