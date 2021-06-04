Players have a stance over Brazil hosting Copa America but we won’t reveal it now, claims Tite
Today at 3:25 PM
Brazil head coach Tite has revealed that his squad do have an opinion about Brazil hosting the 2020 Copa America with talks ongoing between the players and the confederation president. The South American country has taken over hosting duties after both Columbia and Argentina were unable to do so.
With the Copa America moved to Brazil in a last-minute switch weeks before the tournament starts, it has fans and players alike unhappy at the fact that the tournament hasn't been cancelled. That is especially since the South American country has been one of the worst hit nations in the world by COVID-19. But with Argentina unable to host following issues with COVID-19 themselves and with political unrest in Colombia also causing problems, it saw CONMEBOL pick Brazil as the alternative hosts despite their COVID issues.
That has seen many fans, critics and players, especially Brazilian, unhappy at the decision with Casemiro voicing his protest by not showing up to the pre-match press conference. That saw Tite confirm that the midfielder is unhappy and he added that while he has asked the athletes to focus on their game, against Ecuador, the players are in talks with the confederation president Rogerio Caboclo. He also added that the entire squad has a position but it’s not one that they will reveal with them waiting for the right time to tell the people.
"We've asked the athletes to focus only in the game against Ecuador. Then they've (the players) asked to speak directly to the president (Caboclo). It was a very straightforward conversation. And then the players' stance has also became very clear. We have a position but we will not reveal it now," Tite said, reported Goal.
"Our priority now is to play well and to win against Ecuador. We understand that the situation will become clear after this international break. They (the players) have an opinion, they've told it to the president and they will tell it to the people at the right time. That was the reason why Casemiro, our skipper, wasn't here for this interview."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.