Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signs two year extension with Bayern Munich until 2023

"I am proud to be here. FC Bayern is a very special club, the number one club in Germany and also one of the best clubs in the world. My first year here was great - on the pitch, but also off the pitch, we had a lot of fun together. I want to continue to have success with the team, I'd like to reach the DFB Cup final in Berlin and ideally win the Champions League. I'm looking forward to getting to know Munich even better, to becoming even more at home here, because Munich is a beautiful city," Choupo-Moting said, reported by Goal.