Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signs two year extension with Bayern Munich until 2023
Today at 8:00 PM
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich that will keep him with the Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2023. The 32-year-old has proven to be an impressive back-up to Robert Lewandowski, with him netting nine goals in his debut season with the Bavarian giants.
The story of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's rise is one for the ages with the forward going from playing with Stoke City all the way to the highest possible stage. Choupo-Moting has experienced a meteorological rise in his career prospects with him moving from Stoke to Paris Saint-Germain to Bayern Munich. Along the way, the 32-year-old has won numerous trophies with both the Parisians and now the Bavarians, where he has proven to be a valuable cog for the club.
Essentially a back-up for superstar Robert Lewandowski, Choupo-Moting has filled in a much important role at Allianz Arena after signing on a free transfer in 2020 with him making 32 appearances and scoring nine goals along the way. However, with the forward only signing a one year contract, Bayern Munich have confirmed that they have handed the 32-year-old a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023. It saw Choupo-Moting express joy at the new deal and admitted that he hopes to get even better going forward.
"I am proud to be here. FC Bayern is a very special club, the number one club in Germany and also one of the best clubs in the world. My first year here was great - on the pitch, but also off the pitch, we had a lot of fun together. I want to continue to have success with the team, I'd like to reach the DFB Cup final in Berlin and ideally win the Champions League. I'm looking forward to getting to know Munich even better, to becoming even more at home here, because Munich is a beautiful city," Choupo-Moting said, reported by Goal.
#Choupo2023 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UwCjnQpQ44— 🏆 MEISTER 🏆 (@FCBayern) June 4, 2021
