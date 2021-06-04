Carlo Ancelotti can achieve great things at Real Madrid, proclaims Eden Hazard
Today at 7:21 PM
Eden Hazard has believes that the appointment of new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is good news for him after his struggles at the club. Ancelotti left Everton to return for a second spell in charge in charge of the Los Blancos with him penning a three-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
When Carlo Ancelotti first inherited Real Madrid from Jose Mourinho, he went on to deliver four trophies in the space of just two seasons, including one Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and the coveted Champions League trophy fulfilling the 'La Decima' in the process. Boasting such credentials to his name, many fans and critics alike hope that the Italian can replicate their past successes and climb new heights in the process.
They're not the only ones as after a difficult season ravaged with injuries, Eden Hazard has had his hopes up following Ancelotti's appointment. The Belgian forward struggled to thrive under Zinedine Zidane with injuries a key reason why and admitted that he is looking forward to working with the Italian. Bought in as the potential replacement for the outgoing Zinedine Zidane, Hazard feels that the Blancos can reach new heights under Ancelotti's tutelage as they hope to charge for titles in the upcoming season.
"Everyone at Real Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club. He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience. He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together. I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want. We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me," Hazard said, reported by Goal.
