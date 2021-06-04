Barcelona have decided to continue with Ronald Koeman, reveals Joan Laporta
Today at 2:18 PM
In light of rumours, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will be keeping Ronald Koeman on as their manager for the next season. The Dutch manager had an interesting first season as the coach of the Camp Nou side with him leading them to a third place finish in the league.
Having just completed his debut season as Barcelona’s head coach, the Dutch manager’s impressive work saw him rewarded with rumours of his potential sacking. That is especially in light of the club looking for a more impressive name to take over the managerial role at the Camp Nou but things have changed. ESPN has reported that a lack of credible candidates to replace Koeman this summer has seen Barcelona change their stance and opt to keep the former Everton boss.
That has been confirmed by Joan Laporta with him revealing that the club has decided to keep Koeman on for the remainder of his two year contract. The Barcelona president further added that he and the board are happy with the conversation they had with Koeman and are convinced that the Dutch manager is motivated to keep going as the Barcelona coach.
"We've decided to continue with Ronald as first team coach. We are satisfied that the conversations we have held have been fruitful and he's motivated to remain in the job," Laporta said in a news conference.
