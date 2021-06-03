Will know more details about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury in few days, reveals Gareth Southgate
Today at 2:24 PM
Gareth Southgate has revealed that while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury isn’t a good situation, they will assess the injury over the next few days to see how bad it is. The right-back started in England’s pre-tournament friendly against Austria but couldn’t finish the game, limping off at the end.
While most of the pre-game discourse and most of the last two weeks have been spent debating about Gareth Southgate, his obsession with right-backs and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But in the end, it all came to nothing with Southgate not just picking the Liverpool full-back but also three other right-backs which shocked a few fans and critics to say the least. But with Alexander-Arnold starting England’s first pre-tournament friendly against Austria, it handed many a chance to watch him play.
But that didn’t end well with the right-back hurting himself late in the game while trying to clear the ball and it forced him off the field. That saw the Three Lions end the game with ten men and it puts the 22-year-old’s Euro 2020 participation in doubt, with Southgate concerned as well. The England boss admitted that it’s not a good situation but they will keep an eye on him for the next few days.
"It's not a good situation that he's (Trent Alexander-Arnold) had to walk off in some discomfort. We'll know more details in the next 24 to 48 hours. It looks like a thigh injury - in terms of the full extent, we don't know yet. It's devastating, he's worked hard to earn a spot here. I just hope it's not too serious," Southgate told BBC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Gareth Southgate
- Trent Alexander Arnold
- Reece James
- English Premier League
- Uefa Euro 2020
- England Football Team
- Liverpool Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.