Will know more details about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury in few days, reveals Gareth Southgate

While most of the pre-game discourse and most of the last two weeks have been spent debating about Gareth Southgate, his obsession with right-backs and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But in the end, it all came to nothing with Southgate not just picking the Liverpool full-back but also three other right-backs which shocked a few fans and critics to say the least. But with Alexander-Arnold starting England’s first pre-tournament friendly against Austria, it handed many a chance to watch him play.