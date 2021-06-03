There is a lot of expectation from England but we are ready for it, proclaims Harry Kane

One of the main components of Gareth Southgate’s squad, Harry Kane ’s inclusion in a star-studded squad is intended to lift England’s performance. Bearing resemblance to the golden generation, England has struggled to deliver on their promise in the recent past. They finished fourth in the 2018 World Cup and third in the 2018-19 Nations League which Kane wants to use as an example and push England over the final line for once and for all.

In a long interview, the forward highlighted the fact that he wants to see himself win a trophy with his country especially given the fact that the Three Lions have struggled on the international stage permanently over the last few decades. Their only international trophy is the 1966 World Cup with England winning nothing since then although they've reached several semi-finals along the way. He also added that there is a lot of expectation on this team but believes they are ready for anything.

“I hope my mum doesn’t mind me revealing her age, but she was born in 1966. My dad was born in 1964, so he was two when England won the World Cup. That is how long ago we are talking about, and it’s down to us to put that right. I think if I finish my career as a footballer without winning a major trophy for England, I would see that as a failure. I know we are still progressing, still got room to improve, but that is the goal and I think we can do that,” Kane said, reported Goal.

"There is a lot of expectation but there is a lot of belief. I know these players and I feel we are ready for anything. There are some great teams France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal and to win it we know we have to beat some of those teams, and that is the challenge. But I know for sure, none of those teams will want to face us. A lot of their best players play with us and against us, week in, week out; they know we are a tough opponent for any of them," he added.