Staying at Inter Milan and I’ve already had contact with our new manager, claims Romelu Lukaku

When Inter Milan signed Romelu Lukaku after an average second season at Manchester United, for £74 million, few expected the striker to go onto to become one of the best in the world. But that is what has happened with the Belgian thriving in Italy and even playing a key role in leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in over a decade. However, in light of Inter’s financial issues and with them set to cost-cut, there has been rumours that the forward could leave.