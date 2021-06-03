Staying at Inter Milan and I’ve already had contact with our new manager, claims Romelu Lukaku
Today at 2:04 PM
In light of rumours linking him with a move back to England, Romelu Lukaku has confirmed that he is going nowhere, with him confirming that he is happy at Inter Milan. The Belgian striker signed for the Nerazzurri in 2019 and has thrived since then, with him netting 64 goals for the club.
When Inter Milan signed Romelu Lukaku after an average second season at Manchester United, for £74 million, few expected the striker to go onto to become one of the best in the world. But that is what has happened with the Belgian thriving in Italy and even playing a key role in leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in over a decade. However, in light of Inter’s financial issues and with them set to cost-cut, there has been rumours that the forward could leave.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks with the Blues reportedly keen on re-signing their former striker. Yet, in light of all the rumours and reports, Lukaku has admitted that he is staying at the San Siro and has no intentions of leaving the club. The Belgian also added that he’s already been in touch with the club’s new manager, reportedly set to be Simone Inzaghi, and had a very good conversation with him.
"I am staying. I feel good at Inter. I've already had contact with the man who becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet. It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league),” Lukaku said, reported the BBC.
