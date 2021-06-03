Simone Inzaghi replaces Antonio Conte at Inter Milan on two-year contract

It saw the Biancocelesti announce that Inzaghi was leaving a few weeks ago but Inter took their own cool time with the move as the two parties came to a proper agreement. But after weeks of negotiations, the Nerazzurri have finally confirmed Inzaghi as their new manager with the Italian signing a two year contract. The 45-year-old impressed with a limited budget at Lazio and lead the club to success during his five year spell with them.