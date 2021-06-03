Simone Inzaghi replaces Antonio Conte at Inter Milan on two-year contract
In a move that has been on the cards for weeks, Inter Milan have finally confirmed that they have appointed Simone Inzaghi to replace the already departed Antonio Conte as their new head coach. The former Lazio boss spent five successful years with the Biancocelesti before signing for San Siro.
With Inter Milan parting ways with Antonio Conte after their differences in the sporting project going forward, many expected the Nerazzurri to struggle to find a new replacement. But that hasn’t been the case with the club linked with moves for Massimiliano Allegri, Simone Inzaghi and a few others since Conte left. While, Allegri did re-sign for Juventus, replacing Andrea Pirlo, Inter Milan had already shortlisted Lazio boss Inzaghi as their replacement.
It saw the Biancocelesti announce that Inzaghi was leaving a few weeks ago but Inter took their own cool time with the move as the two parties came to a proper agreement. But after weeks of negotiations, the Nerazzurri have finally confirmed Inzaghi as their new manager with the Italian signing a two year contract. The 45-year-old impressed with a limited budget at Lazio and lead the club to success during his five year spell with them.
“FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the Club, as our new First Team Coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
