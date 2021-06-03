Sergio Aguero is extremely happy after signing for Barcelona, asserts Leonel Del Castillo

"He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy. He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him. Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute. If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain. He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked. It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together," Del Castillo said, reported by Goal.