Sergio Aguero is extremely happy after signing for Barcelona, asserts Leonel Del Castillo
Today at 6:54 PM
Sergio Aguero's father Leonel Del Castillo has admitted that the Argentine is finally happy at Barcelona although he could have stayed in England with interest from Premier League clubs. He also hit out at Pep Guardiola and claimed that Aguero was never in Guardiola's plans for Manchester City.
Sergio Aguero has departed Manchester City after a decade long spell with them as the club's all-time leading scorer, with the experienced Argentine opting to run down his contract and make a move to Barcelona on a free transfer. Although the 33-year-old was heavily linked with a move to fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, the prospect of linking up with his fellow countryman Lionel Messi at Camp Nou seemed more enticing.
That was confirmed by Leonel Del Castillo as he confessed that the former Atletico Madrid striker is very happy after signing for Barcelona which is a change especially since Aguero had no idea what was going to happen with his future at Manchester City. The forward's father further hit out at Pep Guardiola and his tears, when he spoke about Aguero leaving City, claiming that those were fake and he never treated Aguero well. Del Castillo also added that Guardiola "never wanted him at City".
"He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy. He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him. Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute. If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain. He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked. It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together," Del Castillo said, reported by Goal.
"I don't believe Guardiola. He never wanted him, he wants to be the protagonist of all his teams. He never treated him well, nor me or his brothers. Guardiola is a great coach but from one day to the next he changes the players, the environment changes. You never know if you are a starter or not. He said he was irreplaceable but does not have him in the squad."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.