Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus should be scared about sanctions, claims Javier Tebas
Today at 1:54 AM
Javier Tebas has exclaimed that of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus should be scared of the outcome of UEFA's disciplinary proceedings against them. This comes in light of the botched effort of creating the European Super League with the three European giants still a part of the breakaway league.
In one of the worst footballing moments, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain adamant about the unprecedented success that the implementation of a Super League will bring to the rest of football. Although the other nine founders, including the Premier League's Big 6 and alongside AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have all backed out of the failed attempt owing to overwhelmingly negative response, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still on board.
It has seen UEFA take action against them with European football's governing body opening disciplinary proceedings although the trio have claimed that they will appeal any decision taken by the disciplinary body. However, in light of the same, Javier Tebas has rallied a warning against the trio and admitted that they need to be scared of what UEFA could do. The La Liga president, and UEFA Executive Committee member, also added that UEFA could opt to remove Barca and Real Madrid from the Champions League.
"The ones that have to be scared are Real Madrid and Barcelona. I don't want to imagine a Champions League without them but it can happen. More than a sanction, UEFA may opt not to register Madrid and Barca in the Champions. I think they could be left out. They should be scared. "The idea of the Super League is a dream of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for some time, it's not a COVID issue that they have tried to sell. The concept is not dead. They want everything to revolve around the big clubs and the others to be extras, to kneel down," Tebas said, reported by ESPN.
