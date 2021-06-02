Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus should be scared about sanctions, claims Javier Tebas

"The ones that have to be scared are Real Madrid and Barcelona. I don't want to imagine a Champions League without them but it can happen. More than a sanction, UEFA may opt not to register Madrid and Barca in the Champions. I think they could be left out. They should be scared. "The idea of the Super League is a dream of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for some time, it's not a COVID issue that they have tried to sell. The concept is not dead. They want everything to revolve around the big clubs and the others to be extras, to kneel down," Tebas said, reported by ESPN.