Kevin De Bruyne won’t be fit for Belgium's opening game at Euro 2020, admits Roberto Martinez

"De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready. We made a decision about his mask. It will be one of the producers who made Jan Vertonghen's mask. We were very satisfied with that. I would say that until next week we won't know exactly where we are with Kevin. Now, allow him to relax. He could be available for the Euros but we don't know when at the moment. It's too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side," Martinez said, reported Goal.