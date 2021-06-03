Irish FA confirms that UEFA Super Cup will be played at Belfast's Windsor Park
Today at 7:01 PM
The UEFA Super Cup match, between Chelsea and Villarreal, will be played in Belfast on the 11th of August. Istanbul was supposed to host the game as compensation for not being able to host the 2020/2021 Champions League final, which was switched to Porto because of coronavirus restrictions.
The Irish FA chief Patrick Nelson has expressed their pleasure in hosting the premier European competition in Windsor Park, Belfast as it seems to be the only safest option amidst the raging effects of Covid 19. Although hosting the Super Cup fixture was understood to be among the compensation measures offered to the Turkish football authorities this seems to have changed now in accordance with the current situation.
BBC reports that further details on attendance and ticketing arrangements for the game between the Champions League and the Europa League winners are still left to be finalised and information regarding the procedures will be dispersed upon further updates. The Irish FA confirmed the news and Nelson admitted that they're delighted that UEFA have allowed the game to stay in Belfast.
"We are delighted Uefa have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast. We have kept in close contact with our partners at Uefa on the matter," Nelson said, reported the BBC.
