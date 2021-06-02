Harry Kane deserves better than Tottenham, proclaims Moussa Sissoko

The Premier League has witnessed one of the most consistent strikers in Harry Kane ever since his debut with the Englishman thriving for Tottenham. Although Kane has registered 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 league appearances, it was not enough to propel a title charge for Spurs this campaign. Instead, the North Londoners finished in their lowest domestic table position since 2008-09, despite the heroics of Kane, Son Heung Ming and the resurgent Gareth Bale .

It has seen many fans and critics unhappy at their performance with rumours even indicating that Kane is keen on leaving because he wants more in his career. That has led to a large outcry from the Tottenham faithful with them keen on the club doing more to keep the superstar. However, in light of the same, Moussa Sissoko has been vocal about Spur’s lack of trophies in the last couple of years and believes that despite the presence of star powers, Tottenham have not done enough for him.

”Like all players, Kane wants to win titles. A player of his stature deserves to win titles each season. Sadly, we have failed to do so each time for various reasons. I think that this must irk him inside. He did not officially say that he wanted to leave the club. Harry is one of, today, the best attackers in the world. Each year, he finishes as the top scorer in the Premier League or is among the best goalscorers in the league,” Sissoko said, reported by Goal.

"He executed an exceptional year because he finished as top scorer and top assister in the Premier League. I do not know if he will leave or not, but if he ever did leave, I would wish him the best because he deserves to win titles with all that he has done. He is truly an extraordinary player. We would like to have him with us for as long as possible, aside from that, it is all between the president, his agent and him. I simply wish him the best."