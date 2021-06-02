Confident we will find right player to replace Sergio Aguero, admits Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Today at 1:03 AM
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that the club are looking to replace Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero after he left earlier this month. The forward spent more than a decade with the club and became one of football's most lethal players during his time with City.
Sergio Aguero’s success story has been a prolific one, not only for Manchester City but the entirety of the Premier League fan base. The club's all-time top goalscorer with 260 goals, he is also the fourth all-time Premier League goalscorer and the highest non-English scorer in the competition, with 184 goals. Truly a modern-day legend, his stoppage-time winner against QPR successfully established him as the hero for many a modern Manchester City fan.
However, with Aguero leaving, Manchester City have a job on their hands replacing their superstar and it has seen many concerned with just how the club could actually go about the same. But amidst rumours of no potential replacement arriving, Khaldoon Al Mubarak has refuted that and instead confirmed that they will be signing a new striker. The City Chairman further added that the process will not be easy, but at the same time, all precautions are being taken to find the next big star to propel the club at a higher level.
"We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero. They are very hard shoes to fill, but I'm confident that we will find the right player to fill those shoes. There are other areas within the group, within the team that obviously need investment. Not too many. It's not about numbers, it's about quality. One of the things I've learned over the years is you need to constantly bring in talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level and when you're on the top," Al Mubarak said, reported by ESPN.
