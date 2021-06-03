Being here is very important for me and squad is good enough to compete, admits Carlo Ancelotti

The speed and timing of the move has thrown Everton into disarray but for Real Madrid, it means the start of another era with Ancelotti after his two year spell between 2013 and 2015. It saw the Italian admit that making the move and signing for Real Madrid was very important to him and he has already spoken to Florentino Perez about the future. Ancelotti also added that he believes this squad is still very good and more than enough to compete especially with players coming back from loan spells.