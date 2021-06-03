Being here is very important for me and squad is good enough to compete, admits Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti believes that the current Real Madrid squad is more than good enough to continue competing for titles and added that being at the club was very important for him. The Italian coach re-signed for the Los Blancos last month despite having three years left on his contract with Everton.
With Zinedine Zidane leaving the club, many expected Real Madrid to replace the Frenchman with Mauricio Pochettino or Antonio Conte. However, the Los Blancos had other ideas instead with them opting to re-sign Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach. That is despite the fact that the Italian was managing Everton at the time and had three years left on his contract. It didn’t seem to matter, though, with the 61-year-old signing a three year contract with the La Liga giants.
The speed and timing of the move has thrown Everton into disarray but for Real Madrid, it means the start of another era with Ancelotti after his two year spell between 2013 and 2015. It saw the Italian admit that making the move and signing for Real Madrid was very important to him and he has already spoken to Florentino Perez about the future. Ancelotti also added that he believes this squad is still very good and more than enough to compete especially with players coming back from loan spells.
"I saw the president earlier, we spoke for a little while, it was all very fast. We haven't had time to talk. We'll start to work in the next few days. I just thanked the president, being here is very important for me," Ancelotti said, reported ESPN.
"I think the squad is very good. There's a mix of players with experience -- [Toni] Kroos, [Luka Modric, Ramos, Bale, [Karim] Benzema -- and young players with quality: Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, [Federico] Valverde... the squad is big, we'll have to reduce it a bit.
"I think with this squad [we can compete]. With this squad and without the players out on loan like Bale, [Martin] Odegaard, [Dani] Ceballos, Madrid got to the Champions League semifinals and fought for the league," he added
