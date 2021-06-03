Barcelona exercise option to buy Emerson Royal from Real Betis for €9 million

With Emerson Royal thriving at Real Betis, following a move to the club in 2019, after a three-way deal between Barcelona, Betis and Atletico Mineiro with the two La Liga sides co-owning the full-back. However, with Emerson thriving at Betis, the 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona especially given the lack of options that the La Liga giants had in the same position. It saw the deal finally take place with Barcelona opting to buy Emerson outright this summer.