Barcelona exercise option to buy Emerson Royal from Real Betis for €9 million
Today at 5:41 PM
Barcelona have confirmed that they have signed Emerson from Real Betis for a fee of €9 million after the Camp Nou side exercised their option to buy him outright. The Brazil international arrived in Spain in a three-way deal between Barcelona, Atletico Mineiro and Real Betis in 2019.
With Emerson Royal thriving at Real Betis, following a move to the club in 2019, after a three-way deal between Barcelona, Betis and Atletico Mineiro with the two La Liga sides co-owning the full-back. However, with Emerson thriving at Betis, the 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona especially given the lack of options that the La Liga giants had in the same position. It saw the deal finally take place with Barcelona opting to buy Emerson outright this summer.
The Camp Nou sides agreed to the original deal in collaboration with Betis with each club paying €6m and Barca reserving an option to pay Betis €9m to sign the full-back permanently this summer. Betis will also be due to 20% if Emerson undergoes any future transfer and the statement released by Barcelona confirmed the move with them also revealing that it was a three-way deal between themselves, Betis and Atletico Mineiro.
"FC Barcelona have informed Real Betis Balompie that they are exercising their right to bring back Emerson Royal from July 1 after two seasons on loan at the Andalusian club. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 14 January 1999, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, better known as Emerson Royal, is an attacking right-back who will be involved in the upcoming Copa America with the Brazilian national team," reads the statement on Barcelona's website.
"The defender will bring pace and an attacking dimension to the right wing as the Brazilian has scored five goals and created 10 assists with Betis, the club at which he has played since a three-way agreement was reached involving Atletico Mineiro in January 2019."
