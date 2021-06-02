Amrinder Singh joins ATK-Mohun Bagan; Dimas Delgado, Rahul Bheke part ways with Bengaluru FC

Today at 2:17 PM
Amrinder Singh, who recently left Mumbai City FC after a five-year association with the club, has joined fellow ISL outfit ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the new season. On the other hand, experienced campaigners Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke have parted ways with Bengaluru FC.
Mumbai City FC not only claimed the League Winners Shield but also laid hands on the ISL trophy last season. Custodian Amrinder Singh was one of the most influential players in their pursuit, having kept 10 clean sheets in the entire tournament. However, a couple of days back, the footballer parted ways with the club after his contract expired, ending a five-year association.
Following the development, Amrinder Singh has joined fellow ISL outfit ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the new season. The Punjab-based footballer has played football in Kolkata before, in the 2015 ISL, when he was part of the ATK unit, under Spanish coach Antonio Habas. However, this is a new challenge for him altogether.
“Even though I played in Kolkata before, it was for a very short time. This joining, of course, is going to be a new chapter in my football career. Winning all the trophies for Mumbai last year was a memorable event in my life. I want the same success in the Green-Maroon jersey next season,” said Amrinder Singh, after penning down the contract.
On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have also released two of their core players – Dimas Delgado and Rahul Bheke - after their contract expired, while midfielder Harmanjot Khabra has also left the former ISL winners. All of the three players played pivotal roles in Bengaluru FC’s 2018-19 ISL winning campaign, with Rahul Bheke scoring the all-important winner against FC Goa in the summit clash.
