Reports | Real Madrid in talks with Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zinedine Zidane

It has seen transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveal that Real Madrid are looking at a move for Carlo Ancelotti, with the La Liga giants already reportedly in talks with the Everton boss. While the report has indicated that there is no agreement in place for Ancelotti, the former Real Madrid boss, who spent two years between 2013 and 215, could be on his way back. The club are pushing for the move and Romano has further reported that there has been no direct contact with Antonio Conte.