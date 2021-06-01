Reports | Real Madrid in talks with Carlo Ancelotti to replace Zinedine Zidane
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have already opened dialogue with Carlo Ancelotti about replacing Zinedine Zidane as the next manager at the club. The Frenchman left the Santiago Bernabeu two years into his second spell with the club, after they finished second in the La Liga.
With rumours and reports indicating that Zinedine Zidane was looking to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season, it has seen the club linked with a myriad of choices. However, with the Frenchman following through on the rumours, the Los Blancos haven’t appointed a replacement yet despite links to Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and a few others. It has seen them opt for another choice instead with reports indicating that the club have a few other names on their list.
It has seen transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveal that Real Madrid are looking at a move for Carlo Ancelotti, with the La Liga giants already reportedly in talks with the Everton boss. While the report has indicated that there is no agreement in place for Ancelotti, the former Real Madrid boss, who spent two years between 2013 and 215, could be on his way back. The club are pushing for the move and Romano has further reported that there has been no direct contact with Antonio Conte.
The Italian, who recently left Inter Milan, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and was touted to be their top choice but that is reportedly not the case. Raul Gonzalez is also on their shortlist with the former Real Madrid legend currently managing the club’s youth teams.
Real Madrid are in talks with Carlo Ancelotti in order to appoint him as new manager, confirmed. 🇮🇹— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021
No agreement signed yet as he’s under contract with #EFC - but Real are pushing for Ancelotti back, as per @ellarguero @jfelixdiaz. ⚪️
No direct contacts with Antonio Conte. ❌
