Reports | Manchester City looking to offer Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos two year contract

While many expected Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid to sort out their contract situation before it becomes too late, that has not happened, and it has seen Ramos’ future up in the air. The defender entered last season with only one year left on his current contract and with no deal for an extension in place, it means that Ramos’ contract expires at the end of June. That has many Real Madrid fans and critics alike concerned about the future of a club legend, especially with links to England and Italy.