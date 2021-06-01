Reports | Manchester City looking to offer Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos two year contract
Today at 4:08 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City are considering a potential move for Sergio Ramos with them looking to offer the Real Madrid captain a two year contract. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away and his current contract with the Los Blancos expires at the end of June.
While many expected Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid to sort out their contract situation before it becomes too late, that has not happened, and it has seen Ramos’ future up in the air. The defender entered last season with only one year left on his current contract and with no deal for an extension in place, it means that Ramos’ contract expires at the end of June. That has many Real Madrid fans and critics alike concerned about the future of a club legend, especially with links to England and Italy.
That has seen ESPN report that Manchester City are considering a move for Sergio Ramos with Pep Guardiola reportedly impressed with the way the Spaniard has played over the years. The report has indicated that the Cityzens are considering a two year contract with the possibility of a third although that could see Ramos play MLS football with New York City FC. However, the exact contract situation hasn’t been figured out but ESPN has revealed that Guardiola believes the 35-year-old would be a good addition to their team.
His leadership plus experience at the highest stage combined with Ramos’ mentality and ability despite him being in his mid-thirties has Guardiola believing that it’s exactly what Manchester City needs. That is despite the fact that the club have Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte although they did lose Eric Garcia on a free-transfer to Barcelona.
