Real Madrid confirm that Carlo Ancelotti has re-signed with them on three year contract
Yesterday at 11:11 PM
In a statement released earlier today, Real Madrid have revealed that they have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager with the Italian signing a three-year contract. The 61-year-old left Everton despite having three years left on his £11 million-a-year deal that started from December 2019.
With reports indicating that Real Madrid were considering a move for Carlo Ancelotti, few believed it as the Italian coach still had three years left on his contract with Everton. Ancelotti, who just finished his first full-season at Goodison Park, has become the top contender to replace Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez keen on the move. That is despite links to Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino with the Los Blancos now confirming the move.
The deal materialised after Everton had announced that Ancelotti had left the club, with Real Madrid now confirming that the 61-year-old has re-signed with the club. The statement, released by the Santiago Bernabeu side, has confirmed the move for the Italian and also revealed that he will sign a three-year contract with them. Everton is yet to announce a replacement yet although Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly on their shortlist.
“Real Madrid CF announce that Carlo Ancelotti will be the new coach of the first team for the next three seasons. Tomorrow the protocol signing ceremony will take place together with President Florentino Pérez at Real Madrid City. Later, Carlo Ancelotti will appear at 6:00 p.m. before the media in a telematic press conference,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Comunicado Oficial: Ancelotti.#RealMadrid | #WelcomeBackAncelotti— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 1, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Antonio Conte
- Florentino Perez
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Champions League
- Real Madrid
- Everton
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.