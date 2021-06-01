Real Madrid confirm that Carlo Ancelotti has re-signed with them on three year contract

With reports indicating that Real Madrid were considering a move for Carlo Ancelotti, few believed it as the Italian coach still had three years left on his contract with Everton. Ancelotti, who just finished his first full-season at Goodison Park, has become the top contender to replace Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez keen on the move. That is despite links to Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino with the Los Blancos now confirming the move.