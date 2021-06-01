Mason Greenwood withdraws from Euro 2020 with underlying injury
Today at 4:38 PM
Manchester United have confirmed that Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England’s Euro 2020 squad in order to fully recover from an underlying injury. The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the best young talents in the world and has thrived for the Red Devils with 12 goals last season.
With Mason Greenwood being picked in England’s 33 man provisional squad, few would have believed that the 19-year-old wouldn’t make the final cut for the Three Lions. However, with reports suggesting that Greenwood could be cut, especially due to the forward’s inconsistent performances this season, things have changed with the youngster stepping out of contention. In a statement released on Manchester United’s website, the club confirmed the news and put it down to an injury.
While no details were given about the seriousness or the location of said injury, the forward has withdrawn with an underlying injury and will use the post-season to recover instead. The statement also revealed that Greenwood’s appearances this season were thus managed because of said injury and he will use the post-season to recuperate and prepare for the upcoming year.
“Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March,” read a statement on Manchester United’s website.
“Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedules. But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.”
