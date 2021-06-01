Gareth Southgate confirms England's 26 man squad for postponed Euro 2020

While many countries that are participating in the Euro 2020 have already named their squads, England and Gareth Southgate have elongated their decision. The Three Lions have used the fact that UEFA have handed countries June 1st as the final day with Southgate naming a provisional squad on May 25th. That list, however, had 33 names on it and had to be sliced down to 26 although Southgate’s job has been easier with Mason Greenwood dropping out.