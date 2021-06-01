Gareth Southgate confirms England's 26 man squad for postponed Euro 2020
Today at 9:40 PM
After much speculation, Gareth Southgate has announced his 26 man squad for the Euro 2020 with the England boss cutting his team down from the 33 man provisional squad. The Three Lions will face Czech Republic, Scotland and Croatia in Group D with the tournament set to kick-off from June 11th.
While many countries that are participating in the Euro 2020 have already named their squads, England and Gareth Southgate have elongated their decision. The Three Lions have used the fact that UEFA have handed countries June 1st as the final day with Southgate naming a provisional squad on May 25th. That list, however, had 33 names on it and had to be sliced down to 26 although Southgate’s job has been easier with Mason Greenwood dropping out.
But selections for a balanced squad has provided the England boss a major problem especially with quite a few English players thriving over the course of the season. Yet, with reports indicating that James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard won’t make the cut, Southgate’s final squad confirmed the same. It also included a few shocks and surprises with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Sam Johnstone in but the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins and Ben White didn’t make the final cut as well.
The full list:
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Philips (Leeds United)
Attackers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
The Call-up ft. @Wretch32— England (@England) June 1, 2021
Your official #ThreeLions squad announcement for #EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/uJTEkVxApc
Your #ThreeLions squad for #EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/egVtf4ORMT— England (@England) June 1, 2021
