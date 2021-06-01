Barcelona confirm moves for Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia
Today at 3:18 PM
After months of speculation, Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve signed both Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free-transfers from Manchester City, with the duo signing long-term deals. The La Liga giants have been heavily linked with moves for the duo and have finally completed them.
With Barcelona struggling financially, it had many fans and critics alike concerned as to how the club was going to improve themselves this summer. But despite their issues, the club haven’t had any issues with rumours as they have been linked with moves for some of the best players in the world. That includes moves for Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jadon Sancho and a few others but in light of said rumours, the La Liga giants have announced a double swoop for two Manchester City stars.
The club has confirmed that Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero have signed for them on free-transfers with the former signing a five year deal and the latter a two year contract. Not only that, both men have release clauses in their deals with Aguero’s set at €100 million while Garcia has a €400 million clause in his contract. This puts an end to the speculation that has plagued both men this season although, for Garcia, it’s a move back to his former club.
The young defender joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2008 before leaving for Manchester City in 2017 in order to get more game-time. But with Pep Guardiola only playing him sparingly, it has seen the Spaniard opt not to sign an extension to his deal with City and make the move back to the Camp Nou instead.
💙❤️ #KunCuler— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2021
🖥 LIVE beginning at 6:25pm CEST, the presentation of @aguerosergiokun!
✍️ @ericgm3— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2021
💙❤️ #EricCuler
