Barcelona confirm moves for Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia

With Barcelona struggling financially, it had many fans and critics alike concerned as to how the club was going to improve themselves this summer. But despite their issues, the club haven’t had any issues with rumours as they have been linked with moves for some of the best players in the world. That includes moves for Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jadon Sancho and a few others but in light of said rumours, the La Liga giants have announced a double swoop for two Manchester City stars.