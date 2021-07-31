Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus remain confident that Super League will continue
In statements released by the three clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have been emboldened to keep their Super League dreams alive following a European court ruling against UEFA. The clubs have avoided UEFA sanctions due to the legal decision and now want to press on with the league.
In light of the much-criticised Super League, the courts have given their verdict on the situation and have determined that UEFA cannot sanction clubs for signing up for the Super League, which the continental powers have taken as a signal that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA's threats. The European court has ordered UEFA to revoke all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of the breakaway Super League.
Having got a positive update from the legal ruling, a statement released by all three clubs have revealed that their "aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner" contrary to a popular opinion while accusing UEFA of monopolistic practices. It also added that they "have the duty to address the very serious issues facing football" and are looking forward to doing just that.
"The Court backs the request made by the promoters of the European Super League, dismisses UEFA's appeal, and confirms its warning to UEFA that failure to comply with its ruling shall result in fines and potential criminal liability. The case will be assessed by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which shall review UEFA's monopolistic position over European football," reads the statement on all three club's websites.
"We have the duty to address the very serious issues facing football: UEFA has established itself as the sole regulator, exclusive operator, and unique owner of rights of European football competitions. This monopolistic position, in conflict of interest, is damaging football and its competitive balance. As shown by ample evidence, financial controls are inadequate, and they have been improperly enforced. Clubs participating in European competitions have the right to govern their own competitions.
"We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA's threats. Our aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner, always counting on all football stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, and national and international associations. We are aware that there are elements of our proposal that should be reviewed and, of course, can be improved through dialogue and consensus. We remain confident in the success of a project that will be always compliant with European Union laws."
