Mikel Arteta’s experience makes him one of the best, admits Gabriel Martinelli
Today at 7:57 PM
Gabriel Martinelli has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is 'one of the best in the world' despite the Gunners continuing to struggle for consistency under his watch. The Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries over the last few years but has still netted 12 goals for Arsenal.
With a young squad is, however, being pieced together at Emirates Stadium, 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is looking for their full potential to be unlocked with the young starlet hoping to be a key part of the squad. Injuries have hurt Martinelli's time at Arsenal with just 48 appearances for the club since they arrived but he is hoping to see things change in the upcoming campaign.
As Arsenal aim to improve their season standings for the current season, the forward had a lot to say and lavished Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta with praise. He holds Arteta in high regard as the young forward believes that the Spaniard is one of the top coaches in the Premier League and hopes that a return to prominence at club level will fire him into the reckoning for World Cup duty with his country in 2022. The 20-year-old also added that he has confidence in the team and believes that they can achieve great things.
"I lost about five months because of the injury, but I think in the end we did well. We had one of the best campaigns in the league after Christmas. We had good games at the end of the season, the players are confident, so we have to try to go down this same path, so we need to start the season well. Arteta has the experience and I think he is one of the best coaches in the world," Martnelli said, reported by Goal.
"I'm Brazilian, and my dream is to play for Brazil, win titles: Copa America, a World Cup, the Olympics itself now. I want to win titles in the national team. It's a dream to compete in the Olympics for Brazil. We won the last one, so we came with this responsibility to play well. I'm very proud, honoured and I look forward to it."
