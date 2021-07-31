Mikel Arteta’s experience makes him one of the best, admits Gabriel Martinelli

"I lost about five months because of the injury, but I think in the end we did well. We had one of the best campaigns in the league after Christmas. We had good games at the end of the season, the players are confident, so we have to try to go down this same path, so we need to start the season well. Arteta has the experience and I think he is one of the best coaches in the world," Martnelli said, reported by Goal.