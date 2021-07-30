Reports | Real Madrid willing to let Martin Ødegaard leave for €50 million this summer

The 22-year-old spent six months on loan at Arsenal towards the backend of last season but while he is reportedly keen on staying in Madrid, regular game-time may not be on the cards. The Los Blancos want him to fight for his place in Ancelotti’s team as they believe he is a part of their future but ESPN has reported, that they would also be open to letting him leave. The report further added that it would take a request from Ødegaard to leave as well as a minimum of €50 million from any suitor.