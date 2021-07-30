Reports | Real Madrid willing to let Martin Ødegaard leave for €50 million this summer
Today at 4:02 PM
According to ESPN, Real Madrid are open to letting Martin Ødegaard leave the club but only if the Norwegian wants to and if they get a fee of at least €50 million from his suitors. The 22-year-old spent six months on loan with Arsenal last season and has been linked with a move back to England.
With Carlo Ancelotti appointed as the new Real Madrid head coach, many fans and critics alike are expecting the Los Blancos to transition on from their current set-up. With a core of ageing players at their disposal including Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and a few others, the Los Blancos are reportedly looking to move forward and into a new era for themselves. But Martin Ødegaard’s future at the club is still up in the air with the Norwegian unclear as to what things hold.
The 22-year-old spent six months on loan at Arsenal towards the backend of last season but while he is reportedly keen on staying in Madrid, regular game-time may not be on the cards. The Los Blancos want him to fight for his place in Ancelotti’s team as they believe he is a part of their future but ESPN has reported, that they would also be open to letting him leave. The report further added that it would take a request from Ødegaard to leave as well as a minimum of €50 million from any suitor.
However, Ancelotti and Real Madrid are keen on keeping the Norway international at the Santiago Bernabeu although ESPN further reported that the next two weeks will be a make or break for the two parties. That is especially with Arsenal and a few other sides keen on signing the midfielder with the offer of guaranteed game-time on the cards for him outside Real Madrid.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.