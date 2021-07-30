Reports | Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta looking into move for Juventus’ Merih Demiral
Today at 6:40 PM
According to Tuttosport, Juventus are open to selling defender Merih Demiral this summer amidst interest from both Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta, with the club looking to raise funds. The 23-year-old has made 32 appearances for Juventus but has struggled to play regularly for the club.
Despite signing for Juventus in 2019, Merih Demiral has struggled to break into the squad with the young defender often playing third or fourth fiddle. However, injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini last season saw Demiral make 24 appearances across all competitions but things have changed this season. Both Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci’s performances with Italy alongside De Ligt’s presence has made things complicated for the 23-year-old.
It has seen reports indicate that the young defender is open to leaving the club this summer and Tuttosport has revealed that Juventus are open to a move as well. But the Italian news outlet has also revealed that the Old Lady want no less than €30 million for the Turkish international with both Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta open to paying that. Inter Milan are also reportedly in the race although the Nerazzurri are looking at a loan move with an obligation to buy instead.
But with the departure of Jadon Sancho, for Dortmund, and the potential departure of Cristian Romero to Tottenham, for Atalanta, both clubs are looking to reinforce their team and will have the money to spend on the highly rated 23-year-old. Furthermore, Tuttosport has reported that Juventus are looking to sign another non-Eu player and Demiral’s departure would free up a space on their squad list which is why the club are open to a move.
