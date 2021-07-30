Reports | Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta looking into move for Juventus’ Merih Demiral

It has seen reports indicate that the young defender is open to leaving the club this summer and Tuttosport has revealed that Juventus are open to a move as well. But the Italian news outlet has also revealed that the Old Lady want no less than €30 million for the Turkish international with both Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta open to paying that. Inter Milan are also reportedly in the race although the Nerazzurri are looking at a loan move with an obligation to buy instead.