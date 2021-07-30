Manuel Locatelli wants to join Juventus but they need to pay right fee, reveals Giovanni Carnevali
Today at 4:00 PM
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that while Manuel Locatelli does want to sign for Juventus, the Old Lady need to pay the right fee for the midfielder this summer. The 23-year-old was one of the stars for Italy at Euro 2020 and is reportedly keen on leaving the club for a new challenge.
Following Italy’s Euro 2020 win, reports have indicated that quite a few stars from Roberto Mancini’s team are set to leave for new clubs this summer but so far no moves have materialized. The same can be said about Manuel Locatelli as despite the catalogue of sides keen on signing the 23-year-old midfielder, nothing has happened as of yet. Both Juventus and Arsenal are fighting it out with Manchester United and a few other sides all keen on making the leap as well.
But the midfielder has only one destination in mind and that’s Juventus although the Old Lady are yet to make an offer that will convince Sassuolo to sell. That has been confirmed by Giovanni Carnevali, who admitted that while they would be open to selling Locatelli to Juventus, the Turin giants need to pay the right fee. The Sassuolo CEO also confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old as well as interest from another English club.
“Tomorrow we’ll have a direct contact with Juventus for Locatelli. He wants to join Juve. We’d be happy to sell Manuel to Juve... but they need to pay the right fee. Arsenal made a bid to sign him and also a new English club is now in the race," Carnevali told Sky Sports.
