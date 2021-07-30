Manuel Locatelli wants to join Juventus but they need to pay right fee, reveals Giovanni Carnevali

Following Italy’s Euro 2020 win, reports have indicated that quite a few stars from Roberto Mancini’s team are set to leave for new clubs this summer but so far no moves have materialized. The same can be said about Manuel Locatelli as despite the catalogue of sides keen on signing the 23-year-old midfielder, nothing has happened as of yet. Both Juventus and Arsenal are fighting it out with Manchester United and a few other sides all keen on making the leap as well.