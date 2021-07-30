Kylian Mbappe’s situation is different but it will develop and evolve, claims Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 2:51 PM
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that while he is not sure what is happening with Kylian Mbappe’s contract as that type of situation needs to be managed at both the sporting and club level. The forward has only one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away.
Ever since his move from AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has slowly turned into one of the best players on the planet with many even considering the Frenchman to be the best. However, that has seen things change for the 22-year-old with Europe’s biggest sides all keen on a move. That is especially in light of the fact that Mbappe has entered the final year of his current contract with no extension in place as of yet.
It has many PSG fans concerned about the future of the club and the future of their best asset as he heads towards free-agency despite the club’s insistence that he will stay. However, Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that while Mbappe’s situation is different, he will be treated like any other player. He also added that despite having just one year left on his contract, the Frenchman’s situation can “develop and evolve”.
"What’s clear is that Kylian still has a year left on his contract. He’s a player in the squad and we’ll treat him in the same way we would someone who has another five years left. It’s different but every situation can develop and evolve – that kind of thing is managed at another level, on the sporting level it changes nothing,” Pochettino said, reported Goal.
Having already signed Neymar to a lucrative and lengthy contract extension, reports have indicated that PSG are looking to do the same for Kylian Mbappe. But question still remains about the forward’s future in Paris and Pochettino added that the 22-year-old hasn’t spoken about the contract negotiations with him.
"Those are private discussions. But Kylian has not talked about that with me,” he added.
