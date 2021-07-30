Bruno Fernandes was catalyst but now we need to take next step, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 6:27 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Bruno Fernandes was the catalyst that led to Manchester United’s change and they are now ready to take the next step in order to challenge for more. The Red Devils finished second in the 2020/21 Premier League season and even reached the Europa League final.
Manchester United were barely afloat before Bruno Fernandes signed for the club with the Portuguese midfielder thriving for the Red Devils. While he has netted 40 goals in 80 appearances, the former Sporting CP star has become a catalyst for change at the club. It has seen things drastically improve in the eighteen months since his arrival with the Red Devils finishing second only behind Manchester City last season.
However, now with both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s arrival at the club, many fans and critics alike expect Manchester United to be in and around the title race this season. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the same as he revealed that the club were close to “challenging for the top” last season and now need to take the next step. The Manchester United boss further added that Bruno Fernandes was their catalyst for change when he arrived and with a little more quality, they can do well.
"I think we’re developing. We’re progressing. Last season was a good season, apart from you don’t end up with a trophy. I think everyone can see the progress. The season before, coming third was a great achievement after all the changes we’d made, tried to gel a new team in,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website.
"Of course when Bruno came in that was a catalyst for winning more games and last season I felt we were so close to challenging for the top. Now the next step has to be there. We just have to improve, hopefully we can add some quality to the squad and we’re ready to start the season well. That’s the main thing – to start well. The first game, then the first little bulk of games, to give us a foundation to build on."
