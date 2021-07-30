Bruno Fernandes was catalyst but now we need to take next step, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, now with both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s arrival at the club, many fans and critics alike expect Manchester United to be in and around the title race this season. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the same as he revealed that the club were close to “challenging for the top” last season and now need to take the next step. The Manchester United boss further added that Bruno Fernandes was their catalyst for change when he arrived and with a little more quality, they can do well.