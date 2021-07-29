Reports | Sergino Dest rejects offers from Germany, England and France to stay at Barcelona
Today at 6:29 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona starlet Sergino Dest has rejected offers from Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco this summer in order to stay at the Camp Nou. The 20-year-old full-back signed for the club last summer in a €20 million move and has made 41 appearances since.
Following a €20 million move from Ajax last summer, a lot was expected from Sergino Dest and the young full-back delivered. While he had his fair share of teething issues, the 20-year-old did well under Ronald Koeman’s tenure with him making 41 appearances along the way. That includes 30 in the La Liga alone with seven Champions League appearances as well along the way.
However, with Barcelona struggling with serious financial issues, ESPN has reported that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal all made approaches for Dest. The report also revealed that AS Monaco also made an enquiry as well but the 20-year-old rejected the approaches in order to stay at the club. That is despite the fact that Barcelona are well stocked at right-back following a move for Emerson Royal, with him joining Sergi Roberto and Dest.
But Ronald Koeman is keen on keeping the former Ajax star at the club and ESPN has reported that the club also believe in Dest’s potential to become a first-team right-back in the future. The La Liga giants are reportedly happy with the 20-year-old’s performances in his first season and thus want to keep him for the foreseeable future despite the fact that they need to raise funds and reduce their wage bill in order to register new signings.
