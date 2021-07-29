Possible games won’t run smooth at start of season for us, admits Julian Nagelsmann
Today at 4:17 PM
Julian Nagelsmann believes that Bayern Munich will have a slow start to the season because of the continuous fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and with several players missing over international tournaments. The Bundesliga giants have struggled during pre-season with a three game winless run.
While Hansi Flick left Bayern Munich at the end of the 2020/21 season, a lot has been expected from Julian Nagelsmann tenure at the club. The former RB Leipzig coach replaced Flick at the helm of the Bavarian giants but has endured a tough pre-season start so far. The club are on a three game winless run with losses to both FC Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach either side of a draw against Ajax.
It has many fans and critics slightly concerned but Julian Nagelsmann has put that down to the fact that the club have suffered quite a bit over the last few months. The German admitted that the club will struggle during the first few weeks and months of his tenure because of the various international tournaments and COVID-19 breaks. He also added that Bayern Munich aren’t the only club with that problem with a few other German clubs also suffering.
"We don't have much time and we'll have to continue to develop through the league and competitive matches. So it's possible that one or two games won't run very smoothly at the beginning of the season. We are not the only club with this problems. Borussia Monchengladbach also have about ten international players and - like some other Bundesliga clubs - will need a bit of time,” Naglesmann said, reported Goal.
