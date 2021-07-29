One hundred percent I’m totally ready for next step, admits Leon Bailey
Today at 6:04 PM
Leon Bailey has confessed that he is 100 percent ready for the next step in his career as he believes that he has reached the stage in both his life and career to make that step. The Bayer Leverkusen star has been heavily linked with a move to England in recent weeks with Aston Villa his top suitor.
Despite playing only 40 games during the 2020/21 season, Leon Bailey still put up his best numbers for Bayer Leverkusen with the forward netting a career high 15 goals across all competitions. It has seen the Jamaican star heavily linked with a move away especially in light of the fact that the 23-year-old believes that he is ready for the next step in his career. Reports have also indicated that Leverkusen would be open to letting Bailey leave but only for the right amidst interest from England.
That has been confirmed by the 23-year-old’s stepfather who also revealed that Aston Villa are in talks over a potential £25 million move for Bailey. The forward himself had a lot to say and admitted that he is "one hundred per cent” ready to take the next step in his career. Bailey also added that he believes he needs a “new challenge” and wants to just showcase his talents in the best leagues in the world.
"One hundred per cent, I’m totally ready for the next step. I’ve been working hard to be able to reach where I am today. I feel like I’m at an age and point in my life where I feel like I’m ready for the next step. Hopefully we can make that happen soon. For me, just playing at the top. The highest level. I feel like I need a new challenge so anywhere where it’s a good opportunity for me to really showcase myself and work hard," Bailey said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.