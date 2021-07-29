Manchester United have shown their ambitions with summer transfers, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 5:50 PM
In light of moves for Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United have showcased their ambition to do well to the entire world. The Red Devils have spent just over a £120 million for both players and reports indicate that they’re looking to do more business.
Following a tough 2020 summer transfer window with moves for only Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles, it had many fans upset with the business done by Manchester United. But with the club finishing second and even being a small part of the title challenge, it changed the perspective around Old Trafford which has been transformed this summer. That is thanks to a double move for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane with the club spending just over a £120 million for both men.
It has many fans and critics overjoyed at the club with many even targeting a title race for the Red Devils this season alongside Manchester Cty, Liverpool and Chelsea. And in light of the two big moves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the transfers show the club’s ambition and what they want to do going forward. He also added that the duo will make “a huge difference for” the team but did indicate that there might not be any more moves.
"I'm very happy that we've managed to get a deal with Real Madrid [for Varane]. He's a proven winner and a player we've followed for many, many years. The club has shown its ambition with one of the most exciting young forwards in world football [Sancho] and one of the most respected centre-backs in the world", Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
"As I've said before, every manager would be happy the sooner the better the deals are done and this year we've managed to get it sorted. The two we've got in will make a huge difference for us and as a manager you can't ask for more backing when you've got these two in as early as we have."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.