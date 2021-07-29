Have to take decision based on the player’s fitness levels, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskajer
Today at 5:51 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to make a decision on whether or not to send Marcus Rashford for shoulder surgery, ahead of the new season. The Manchester United manager also exclaimed that he is clueless on the fitness levels of Luke Shaw, Fred and Harry Maguire as he waits on their return.
As Manchester United gear up for the new season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to decide whether or not to send a star forward under the knife as they wait on returning internationals. Marcus Rashford persistent injury problems have hampered his full fitness and it has been a while since Rashford has played a full league match without any injury troubles. Solskjaer has an important call to make in the upcoming days as sending Rashford to surgery might leave him short on options up top.
Additionally, the Red Devils are preparing to welcome international stars back into the fold with the players that figured in the latter stages of those competitions with England and Brazil are yet to join pre-season training. With Rashford being one of those players returning from the England base camp, a big decision will need to be made and Solskjaer admitted as much with them set to check things as the days go by.
"With Marcus, we'll probably make a decision in next few days when we check him up again, the last decision-making. What's best for him and best for the club has to be considered. With the boys who've not come back yet, I don't know (how they are). I haven't got a Scooby-Doo on how they are fitness-wise. Everyone's due on Monday for training and then we've got two weeks. That means they've had three weeks since the last game - Fred at the Copa America and English finalists," Solskjaer said, reported by Goal.
"So we'll see how they are, what fitness levels they're at because it's down to them, what they've done during the holidays as well. I can't just throw them in if it's not safe or if they're not fit enough."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.