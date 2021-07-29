Have to take decision based on the player’s fitness levels, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskajer

"With Marcus, we'll probably make a decision in next few days when we check him up again, the last decision-making. What's best for him and best for the club has to be considered. With the boys who've not come back yet, I don't know (how they are). I haven't got a Scooby-Doo on how they are fitness-wise. Everyone's due on Monday for training and then we've got two weeks. That means they've had three weeks since the last game - Fred at the Copa America and English finalists," Solskjaer said, reported by Goal.