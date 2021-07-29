Didn’t arrive at Real Madrid by accident, proclaims Luka Jovic

"I haven’t spoken with the new coach Ancelotti about my situation. He has started preparing and I am giving everything I can in every moment, trying to impose myself and to be best prepared as possible for the new season. I try to give a positive impression and show what is my best. Many things have happened in recent years. I am sure that I could have been better, but I want everything to turn out well in the end. I didn’t arrive at Real Madrid by accident," Jovic said, reported by Goal.