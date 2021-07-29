Didn’t arrive at Real Madrid by accident, proclaims Luka Jovic
Today at 8:33 PM
Luka Jovic is eager to prove himself at Real Madrid and pointed out that he didn't arrive at the club by accident. The Serbian striker has struggled since his arrival in Madrid and another loan move has been touted for the striker, with reports indicating that he may not play for the club this term.
Since making the move to Real Madrid following his sensational performances at Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jovic’s career hasn’t replicated the same success. The 23-year-old was one of the most sought-after talents in Europe after scoring 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018-19, with La Liga heavyweights eventually winning the race for his signature. But things haven't gone according to his plan as he failed to recreate his superb scoring form for the Blancos, eventually being left on the sidelines with a possible loan move in mind.
Jovic has scored just twice for in 32 appearances for the club and it saw him spend six months in Germany last season as Jovic struggled to find a spark. Although no further discussions have been taken regarding Jovic’s situation at Madrid with new manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Serbian striker exclaims that he would fight for his place at Madrid and prove a point to everyone who doubted. He also added that he has already spoken to Ancelotti and is prepared to fight for his spot.
"I haven’t spoken with the new coach Ancelotti about my situation. He has started preparing and I am giving everything I can in every moment, trying to impose myself and to be best prepared as possible for the new season. I try to give a positive impression and show what is my best. Many things have happened in recent years. I am sure that I could have been better, but I want everything to turn out well in the end. I didn’t arrive at Real Madrid by accident," Jovic said, reported by Goal.
