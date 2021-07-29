Crystal Palace sign Denmark international Joachim Andersen for undisclosed fee
Today at 6:03 PM
Crystal Palace have kickstarted their reinforcements by signing defender Joachim Andersen from Lyon. The Denmark international, who spent last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League, has joined on a five-year deal and becomes Patrick Vieira’s fourth signing of the summer.
Joachim Andersen has signed for Crystal Palace having spent the last season on loan at Fulham and after an impressive Euro 2020. Boasting valuable Premier League experience, the ex Lyon defender becomes the fourth signing of the season for the Eagles after Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Marc Guehi joined earlier this window. He was part of the Denmark squad that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and played a vital part in their last three matches.
The Selhurst Park side have been desperate to make defensive reinforcements especially after Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann all left the club on free transfers. Since central defence needs to be improved, Viera opted for availing Anderson’s services. The new Palace manager is said to be a great admirer of Anderson’s qualities on the ball while playing for Fulham and hopes he emulates the same for Palace.
“The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team. I have a very positive impression of Patrick from the conversations I have had with him,” read his statement on the club’s website.
Welcome to Palace, Joachim Andersen! ✍️#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 28, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.