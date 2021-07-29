Arsenal have got to be aiming to get back in Champions League, proclaims Rob Holding

"I see Chelsea as a competitive rival for us. I don’t see them as a team we aspire to be like, and I don’t think they see us that way either. There’s mutual respect between us and recent history with FA Cup finals and playing each other in big games. I don’t think that, because they won the Champions League, we need to be more like Chelsea. Our results and league position need to improve, of course, but when we play each other it’s competitive," Holding said, reported by Goal.