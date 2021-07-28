Robert Lewandowski will honor his contract and play next two seasons, asserts Herbert Hainer
Today at 3:55 PM
Bayern Munich’s club president Herbert Hainer is adamant that Robert Lewandowski is going nowhere and believes that the Polish striker will honour the two years left on his contract. The 32-year-old is considered to be one of the best in the world and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Ever since his move to Bayern Munich, in 2014, few players have been as lethal and prolific as Robert Lewandowski with the forward hitting new levels completely. The 32-year-old has spent seven seasons with the Bavarian giants, making 320 appearances and scoring 294 goals in the process. Not only that, last season, Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s record for the most goals in the Bundesliga season despite missing more than a month’s worth of action.
It has seen the forward become heavily linked with a move away amidst rumours and reports that he is keen on a new challenge. Despite the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and a few other sides looking at a potential move, Herbert Hainer has refuted any chance of Lewandowski leaving the club. The Bayern Munich president further added that the Polish international is the best striker in the world and that the club are very happy to have him.
“Firstly, in my opinion, Lewandowski is best striker in the world. We are so happy that we have him in our team. He still has two more years on his contract. He will definitely play those with Bayern Munch. I said it already a few weeks ago – I could imagine him staying with us for even longer. He will honour his contract. He will definitely play the next two seasons here in Bayern Munich,” Hainer said, reported Goal.
