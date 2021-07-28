Robert Lewandowski will honor his contract and play next two seasons, asserts Herbert Hainer

“Firstly, in my opinion, Lewandowski is best striker in the world. We are so happy that we have him in our team. He still has two more years on his contract. He will definitely play those with Bayern Munch. I said it already a few weeks ago – I could imagine him staying with us for even longer. He will honour his contract. He will definitely play the next two seasons here in Bayern Munich,” Hainer said, reported Goal.