Must thank other clubs who made offers but I love Juventus, reveals Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he rejected Real Madrid, and a few other sides, to sign for Juventus because he loves the club and believes in the young team they have. The Italian left Turin two years ago but made a comeback this summer with him replacing Andrea Pirlo at the helm.

While Massimiliano Allegri left Juventus two years ago, the Old Lady struggled in his absence even if they did win a Serie A title under Maurizio Sarri’s tenure. But both Sarri and Andrea Pirlo lasted only one year in the hot seat before the club re-appointed Allegri as the head coach. It has many confused as to why Juventus let the Italian go in the first place, if they were only going to re-appoint him two years later.

But the move nearly didn’t take place as Massimiliano Allegri was on the verge of signing for Real Madrid before he rejected the move. The Los Blancos weren’t the only club interested and it saw the Italian thank all the clubs that made offers, but revealed that Juventus was always going to be his main target. Allegri also added that he believes in the young team that the club have and is looking forward to the future.

“I must thank Real Madrid president for the opportunity he gave me. I picked Juventus because of my love for this club and because I believe in this young team. It’s going to be amusing to coach these players, but we must win as well. It’s the most important thing.

“I feel thrilled. I’ve had all young players so far, good players who did well on Saturday in the first friendly match of the summer. The first-team players are coming back, they will all be available from Tuesday. Now it’s not time to talk about the past, we need to focus on the future.

“I thank the other clubs who had made an offer to me, but I woke up in the morning and called Andrea [Agnelli], asking him for a meeting. I am grateful he allowed me to return to coaching and win, which is what matters the most. I watched many games during my time off, especially at the end of the second year.

The 53-year-old spent five years as the Juventus boss before he eventually left the club in 2019 with Maurizio Sarri replacing him before he was replaced by Andrea Pirlo. However, with a lot of Allegri’s second spell at the club based around the past, the Italian admitted that this is a new chapter with a young team. Allegri also added that what they did is in the past but now they need to go forward and focus on the present.

“I begin a new chapter at Juventus, this team is made of many young players who need to develop. There are also experienced players, such as Ronaldo, Chiellini and Bonucci. These three must be an added value for the club and the team, bringing experience and technique on the pitch, but they must also be role models for the young players.

“What we did will remain in history. Two years ago we decided to part ways, now we start from scratch to achieve our goals. I am proud that Juventus called me and I am proud of the fans’ love. From now, we just need to focus on the pitch. Juventus’ DNA is a particular one, every win comes from daily work. I found a team that won one title in the last two seasons and two more trophies last term. They did a good job, and I have a good team," he added.