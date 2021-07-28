Leon Bailey has different interested parties from Premier League, reveals Craig Butler

Ever since his move from Genk, in 2017, Leon Bailey has done well for Bayer Leverkusen with the forward playing a key role for the Bundesliga side with more than a 150 appearances since. Not only that, the 23-year-old has netted 39 goals along the way while creating 26 more across all competitions for the club which has seen more than a few clubs interested in a move. That includes the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan and a few others in the past.