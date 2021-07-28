Leon Bailey has different interested parties from Premier League, reveals Craig Butler
Today at 6:18 PM
Leon Bailey's stepfather Craig Butler has confirmed that the forward has several clubs from the Premier League keen on a potential move for the Bayer Leverkusen star. He also confirmed the fact that Aston Villa and the Bundesliga club are in talks over a potential €30 million move this summer.
Ever since his move from Genk, in 2017, Leon Bailey has done well for Bayer Leverkusen with the forward playing a key role for the Bundesliga side with more than a 150 appearances since. Not only that, the 23-year-old has netted 39 goals along the way while creating 26 more across all competitions for the club which has seen more than a few clubs interested in a move. That includes the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan and a few others in the past.
However, with the Jamaican forward reportedly keen on a move to England this summer, reports have indicated that Bailey has a few suitors from the Premier League. Craig Butler has confirmed the same but revealed that the move will only be made “if everyone is satisfied”. Bailey’s step-father further added that it is very important that the Bailey takes the right step and thus they’re checking their options.
“There are different interested parties from the Premier League. We are checking the options. It is important that Leon takes the right step. Therefore it has not yet been decided whether he will change this transfer period or later. Leon feels at home in Leverkusen. There will only be a change if everyone is satisfied,” Butler said, reported Goal.
Reports have indicated that Aston Villa, who have already signed Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young this summer, are Bailey’s top suitors with them in talks over a move. The Villa Park side are looking at a potential €30 million move and Butler, in a short statement, confirmed that the two clubs are in talks over transfer for the 23-year-old this summer.
"The clubs are holding talks,” he added.
