Expect lot from Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of responsibility this season, asserts Massimiliano Allegri
Today at 6:01 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he has more responsibility at Juventus now by Massimiliano Allegri, who says he expects a lot from the striker for the upcoming season. The returning Bianconeri boss says the Portuguese forward must provide a shining example for the younger players in his squad.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus after the club endured a lacklustre season especially since the superstar has only 12 months left on his current contract with the club. As speculations make the rounds, Goal had reported earlier that Ronaldo could be destined with a move away from Turin with PSG, Manchester United and a few others keen on the move. That is despite the club's underwhelming performances, Ronaldo finished the last term as the league's top scorer with 29 goals from 33 games.
But since then talks have changed. Ronaldo will very well play in black and white for the news season and hopefully lead Juventus to the scudetto. Pavel Nedved, the vice-chairmen of Juventus has put all these speculations to bed and Massimiliano Allegri has done so again, by revealing how important the Portuguese star is. In an interview, the new Juventus boss admitted that he told Ronaldo he will be required to provide an example for the younger members of his squad to look up to.
“Ronaldo is a great player and a smart guy. I spoke to him yesterday as I did with the others. I told him that this is an important season and that I am happy to meet him again, now he has more responsibility, because three years ago we had a more experienced team, while now there are younger players. I expect a lot from him in terms of responsibility, he is in good condition and he is fit. There are different moments in a season, playing one game every three days I’ll need to rotate the team, involving all the players," Allegri said, reported by Goal.
