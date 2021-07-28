Diego Maradona would have been very happy with Copa America win, admits Cesar Luis Menotti

It has seen many fans and critics alike overjoyed for both the country and Messi, as Cesar Luis Menotti even admitted that Diego Maradona would have been proud of the win and of Lionel Messi as well. Menotti, who coached Maradona during his U-20 days with Argentina and at Barcelona, added that Messi deserved the trophy because the Argentine is one of the best in the world and someone who is prepared to do anything to help his teammates win.